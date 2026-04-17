France under fire over alleged surveillance of pro-Palestine MEP

A French media report alleging that pro-Palestine member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan was subjected to months of police surveillance has sparked controversy in the country.

Hassan had been under surveillance since January 2026, with authorities reportedly geolocating her phone and closely tracking her movements and daily schedule, reported Mediapart, a French investigative online newspaper.

Opposition lawmakers have condemned the alleged surveillance as a "state scandal."

Antoine Leaument, a lawmaker from the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), called on Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin to provide an immediate explanation regarding the claims.

The incident has fueled a broader debate in France over what critics describe as disproportionate police surveillance targeting pro-Palestinian politicians.



