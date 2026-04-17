UN chief welcomes Iran’s decision to keep Strait of Hormuz open during ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz will remain "completely open" for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire.

"This is a step in the right direction," the UN chief said in a statement.

"The UN position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, respected by everyone," Guterres said.

Guterres also expressed hope that the decision, combined with the ceasefire, would help build confidence between the parties and strengthen ongoing diplomatic efforts facilitated by Pakistan.