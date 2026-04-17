Spanish, Brazilian leaders rally for peace amid ‘weakened’ global order

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday called for renewed global efforts to defend peace and multilateralism, warning that the international order is under strain amid rising conflict and political fragmentation.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Barcelona, Sanchez said both countries share a vision rooted in "the defense of democracy, respect for international law, human rights and peace."

"Our societies want to redouble efforts to work for peace and a reinforced and renewed multilateralism," he said. "While some open new wounds, what we want to do is heal them and focus on what matters-reducing inequality within and between countries and addressing major global challenges such as climate change."

Sanchez said defending peace is not only about the absence of war but about enabling prosperity, social justice, freedom and democracy, warning that these values are under threat from a "reactionary wave" of authoritarianism and disinformation.

He also cautioned against growing skepticism toward global institutions.

"Some consider the multilateral order to be dead, but it has brought very positive things to humanity," he said, calling for its reform and renewal rather than abandonment.

Lula echoed the call for peace, backing Sanchez's stance against war.

"I understand you when you say no to war," he said.

He warned that conflicts are spreading, with civilians paying the price. "Women and children are dying, and artificial intelligence is replacing ethics."

He also urged the need to strengthen global governance.

"The United Nations played an important role in the creation of the state of Israel, but today it cannot consolidate the Palestinian state," he said, describing the organization as "very weakened."

The leaders spoke at the start of a weekend of high-level meetings in Barcelona, bringing together progressive leaders from around the world, including leaders from Mexico, South Africa and other Latin American and European countries, alongside more than 100 organizations.

Sanchez said the initiative in defense of democracy, launched jointly with Brazil at the UN, is also backed by 20 Nobel laureates.

"In a world that doubts, that fragments and that moves backward, we have reaffirmed our will to move forward," he said.





