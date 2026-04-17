Trump rejects NATO offer to help with Hormuz, says 'stay away'

President Donald Trump said Friday he had rejected an offer from NATO to help secure the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reopened, telling the US-led alliance to "STAY AWAY."
"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!"
Trump said on Friday that Iran, with the help of the United States, has removed or is in the process of removing all sea mines.