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News World Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon

Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington is actively prohibiting Israel from carrying out additional attacks on Lebanon as a nascent ceasefire takes hold.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 17,2026
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TRUMP SAYS ISRAEL BANNED FROM BOMBING LEBANON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United ⁠States has ⁠banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual ⁠with the longtime U.S. ally Israel.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" Trump said in a social media post.

Trump ⁠also ⁠said any deal the United States reaches with Iran "is in no way subject to Lebanon" but the U.S. will "deal with" the militant Hezbollah situation in an ⁠appropriate manner.

The U.S. president also said the U.S. will get nuclear material from Iran. "No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."

Trump's posts ⁠came ‌after Iran's ‌foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, ⁠said that passage ‌for all commercial vessels through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz is "declared completely ⁠open" for the remaining period of ⁠the ceasefire.