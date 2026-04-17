Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United ⁠States has ⁠banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual ⁠with the longtime U.S. ally Israel.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" Trump said in a social media post.

Trump ⁠also ⁠said any deal the United States reaches with Iran "is in no way subject to Lebanon" but the U.S. will "deal with" the militant Hezbollah situation in an ⁠appropriate manner.

The U.S. president also said the U.S. will get nuclear material from Iran. "No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."

Trump's posts ⁠came ‌after Iran's ‌foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, ⁠said that passage ‌for all commercial vessels through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz is "declared completely ⁠open" for the remaining period of ⁠the ceasefire.







