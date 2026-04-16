Zelenskyy arrives in Netherlands for talks with Dutch premier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday arrived in the Netherlands on a visit, where he is scheduled to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Citing its correspondent, Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform reported Zelenskyy's arrival, where he is taking part in the Four Freedoms Awards ceremony in the city of Middelburg.

The report added that Zelenskyy's program also includes a meeting with Jetten, who visited Ukraine last month in what was only his second foreign visit since taking office in February.

Zelenskyy's arrival comes following visits to Germany and Norway, as well as Italy on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv is preparing the basis for deeper security agreements in Europe and that it expects to "achieve results this very week."

Following talks in Germany, Kyiv and Berlin signed a data cooperation agreement between their defense ministries, as well as a joint declaration of intent on "support of industrial recovery and resilience" between their economy ministries.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo on Tuesday, and signed a joint declaration on enhanced defense and security cooperation.

Separately, Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed that their teams will work through the details of a drone deal, and are also working to increase engagement between their defense companies, he said after a meeting in Rome on Wednesday.