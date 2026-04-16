Returning US, Iran to negotiating table ‘top priority’: China

China on Thursday said its "top priority" remains to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to end the conflict, according to state-run media.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during his meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Beijing, Xinhua News reported.

"The US-Israel war against Iran should never have happened, and its prolongation has already seriously affected both international energy security and the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Wang said.

The two foreign ministers held detailed discussions on the evolving Middle East crisis, with China warning that the ongoing conflict has disrupted global energy supplies and key maritime routes.

Beijing reiterated its long-standing stance that disputes should be resolved through dialogue, firmly opposing military escalation.

Wang stressed that they have maintained a neutral and balanced approach while actively promoting peace efforts.

He also expressed support for mediation initiatives, including those by Pakistan, and signaled readiness to stay engaged with all sides to help ease tensions.