Pakistan’s prime minister arrives in Qatar to advance Iran-US deal

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Thursday as part of a diplomatic push to advance an agreement between Iran and the US.

Sharif landed at Hamad International Airport at the start of a 'working visit' to the Gulf state, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported.

His visit marks his second stop on a three-leg tour of the region, which started in Saudi Arabia and will conclude in Türkiye.

On Wednesday, Sharif discussed Islamabad's mediation efforts between the US and Iran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting in Jeddah, according to a statement from his office.





