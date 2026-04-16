IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER HOSTS PAKISTANS ARMY CHIEF FOR TALKS AMID MEDIATION WITH US

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf hosted Pakistan's Army chief Gen. Asim Munir in Tehran on Thursday as Islamabad continues its mediation efforts with the US to end the conflict in the Middle East.

The discussions were linked to ongoing negotiations with the US, state-run IRIB reported.

Field Marshal Munir has been in Tehran since Wednesday, when he also held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The consultations included planning for a possible new round of talks between Iran and the US, as well as "to convey messages from Washington," the report said.

Pakistan is playing a facilitator between the US and Iran and hosted the highest-level engagements between Washington and Tehran since 1979 over the weekend, which, however, remained inconclusive.

Efforts are underway for a possible second round of talks, which the US has said could be held in Islamabad.

Tehran "would decide on the next phase of negotiations" with the US following the meetings with the Pakistani delegation, the report said.

Pakistan helped broker a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, marking the first high-level engagement since the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Separately, Munir held talks with the commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Gholamali Rashid Abdollahi, during which he presented an overview of efforts undertaken to end the war, as well as his recent engagements in Tehran.

Munir stressed the need to continue mediation efforts, while the Iranian commander expressed appreciation for what he described as Pakistan's "supportive" stance during the conflict.

Abdollahi said the outbreak of hostilities stemmed from a "miscalculation" by adversaries regarding Iran's public support and the capabilities of its armed forces.

He also highlighted domestic backing for Iran's military, saying the equipment used during the war was domestically produced and that the armed forces remain prepared for "comprehensive defense" in case of further escalation.

Officials accompanying Munir also held separate talks with Iranian counterparts to discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in areas related to internal affairs and the responsibilities of their ministries.