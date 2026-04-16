German arms exports to Israel fuel war in Iran, opposition party warns

The opposition party, The Left, on Thursday accused the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz of fueling the war in Iran by exporting arms to Israel.

"The profit interests of the military-industrial complex never serve the cause of peace, neither in the Middle East nor elsewhere; rather, they fuel wars that claim countless lives and can cost entire nations their economic prosperity," said The Left lawmaker Ulrich Thoden, who called for an immediate and complete halt to arms exports to Israel.

While the German constitution outlaws weapon exports to war zones, the government has authorized arms deliveries to Israel during the first weeks of the war in Iran, the German Press Agency (dpa) cited the Economic Ministry as saying, following a parliamentary inquiry by Thoden.

Between February 28 and March 27, Berlin gave the green light to arms exports to Israel worth €6.6 million (about $7.78 million).

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.