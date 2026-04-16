At least 2 killed, 18 injured in Russian air attack on Kyiv: Mayor

A Russian air attack overnight on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed at least two people and injured 18 as explosions rocked several districts, the city's mayor said on Thursday.

Vitali Klitschko announced the latest wave of attack on Telegram, saying the casualties included four medical workers who were wounded by debris while responding to an emergency call in the Obolonskyi district.

Eleven victims required hospitalization while others received outpatient treatment, he said.

The strikes caused widespread damage to residential areas, with rocket fragments hitting the sixth floor of a 16-story building in Podilskyi district.

Klitschko said emergency services were working on the ground as fires broke out in non-residential buildings and vehicles across the city.

Russia has yet to comment on the claims.



