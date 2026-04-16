Araghchi discusses regional developments with Japanese counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts on Wednesday to discuss the latest regional developments following the US-Iran ceasefire, Iranian state television reported.

In his call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Araghchi said the US military posture in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz risked complicating the situation further.

Araghchi also expressed appreciation for China and Russia's stance at the UN Security Council, saying their position had helped prevent further escalation. Russia and China vetoed a Bahrain-led resolution on April 7 that called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which they said was one-sided against Iran.

Wang praised the resilience of the Iranian people during the war and reaffirmed Beijing's readiness to advance diplomacy and help bring the conflict to an end.

In his call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Araghchi said the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was a direct consequence of the war imposed on Iran by the US and Israel, urging all countries to act responsibly to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Motegi expressed concern over the current state of affairs and said Japan was ready to help reduce tensions.





