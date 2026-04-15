Zelenskyy meets Norway’s crown prince, parliament speaker during Oslo visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani during his visit to Oslo, where he signed a joint declaration on enhanced defense and security cooperation.

"I thank Crown Prince Haakon of Norway for the meeting. I informed him about the ongoing Russian strikes and the situation on the frontline," Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X.

Zelenskyy said Russia has continued to strike Ukraine, which is why they are doing "everything possible" to strengthen air defense and enhance protection alongside Kyiv's partners.

He further said Ukraine is building a strategic partnership in the field of security and defense with Norway and is interested in a "long-term, mutually beneficial partnership" that will bolster the defense potential of both countries, particularly through the development and implementation of a drone deal.

"I thank Norway, its government, and all its people for supporting Ukraine. I am grateful for the allocation of €9 billion in assistance for this year. This is important for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said he also met with Gharahkhani and leaders of political parties, during which he thanked lawmakers for their "strong and unwavering support throughout all the years of Russian aggression."

"Support from governments depends on the position of parliamentarians, and we value the unanimity of the Storting on the issues of assistance to Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Oslo on Tuesday following a visit to Germany. After his arrival, Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and signed a joint declaration on enhanced defense and security cooperation.

Zelenskyy is due to visit Italy later Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.



