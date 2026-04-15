Erdoğan praises Spanish PM Sanchez for firm stance against Gaza butcher Netanyahu

Speaking during his Justice and Development (AK) Party parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, saying he "congratulates from the heart my dear friend Sanchez, who has taken a firm stance against the threats of butcher Netanyahu in Gaza."

Regarding regional stability, he said: "If there is to be peace in our region, it will be despite the Zionist regime. If stability is achieved, it will again be despite the Israeli government."

"We will continue to call the oppressor an oppressor, the pirate a pirate, and the killer a killer, and to be the voice of the children of Gaza and to listen to the cries of mothers whose hearts are burning," he added.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would also "continue to defend the rights of our brothers whose lands are occupied in the West Bank and to be the follower of the cause of children killed in their sleep in Lebanon."

"We are always ready to be the voice of peace and to lead peace efforts with the principle of peace at home, peace in the region, and peace in the world," he stressed.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism directed at him and Türkiye, Erdoğan said: "I remind the 'baby killers' who speak against me and our country of some facts: The Republic of Türkiye is not an ordinary state."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed Netanyahu for remarks targeting Erdogan, saying targeting the Turkish leader is a result of "the discomfort caused by the truths we have expressed on every platform."

Netanyahu, who is called the Adolf Hitler of this era due to his crimes, is known for his records, said the ministry in a statement.

Noting the arrest warrant that has been issued for Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, the statement warned about Netanyahu's attempts, which aim to undermine the ongoing peace talks and continue his expansionist policies in the region.

The statement further reiterated Türkiye's determination in its efforts to hold Netanyahu accountable for his crimes, along with supporting innocent civilians.