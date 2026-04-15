US NAVAL BLOCKADE COMPLETELY HALTED IRANS MARITIME TRADE: CENTCOM

US forces have "completely halted" maritime trade to and from Iran, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday as a blockade continues.

"In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement.

His remarks came after CENTCOM began on Monday a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.

The command, which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East, said the blockade will be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

"CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," it said.