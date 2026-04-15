10 countries urge protection of aid workers in Lebanon amid worsening crisis

Canada and nine other countries issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon and calling for protection for aid workers.

"Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Switzerland and the United Kingdom remain deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian situation and displacement crisis in Lebanon," the countries said.

While welcoming the ceasefire agreed between the US, Israel and Iran, they called for "an urgent end" to hostilities in Lebanon.

The coalition emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected under international law and issued a warning about the growing risks facing humanitarian personnel in the region.

"Attacks that threaten the safety and security of humanitarian personnel must stop. International humanitarian law must be upheld by all parties to the conflict in all circumstances.

"We condemn in the strongest terms actions that have killed UN peacekeepers and significantly increased the risks faced by humanitarian personnel in southern Lebanon," the statement said.





