Türkiye secures return of ancient Smyrna artifact from US museum

Türkiye has secured the return of a marble head from the ancient city of Smyrna that had been held in the United States, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Tuesday.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Ersoy said the artifact, previously part of the Denver Art Museum collection, was repatriated after scientific verification of its origin.

He said 1934 reports and expert analyses confirmed the piece came from excavations at the Smyrna Ancient City's Agora and dates to the Theodosius period.

The artifact, believed to date to the 5th century A.D., had been taken abroad through illegal means, Ersoy said.

"Through cooperation and constructive dialogue with the Denver Art Museum, we have brought this artifact back home," he said.

The marble head is now on display at the Izmir Archaeology Museum, he added, thanking teams from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and others involved in the process.

"We will continue to protect our cultural heritage with determination," Ersoy said.





