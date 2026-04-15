'You’re Killing Children!' JD Vance heckled on stage over Gaza policy

A person in the audience shouted "You're killing children!" at US Vice President JD Vance as he was delivering remarks at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, interrupting his speech and highlighting anger over the country's Gaza policy.

The disruption occurred as Vance was defending the administration's foreign policy approach under President Donald Trump.

"I like that the pope is an advocate for peace. I think that's certainly one of his roles. On the other hand, how can you say that God is never on the side of those who willed the sword? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis ? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those innocent people from, you know, those who had survived the Holocaust," Vance said before he got interrupted.

A person in the audience shouted: "Jesus doesn't support genocide!"

"I certainly think the answer is yes, and I agree Jesus Christ does not. I agree. Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide. Whoever yelled that out from the dark ... He certainly does not. I think that's pretty easy. I think that's a pretty easy principle," Vance replied.

The audience responded with "boos" as Vance attempted to continue his remarks, at one point asking the person to allow him to finish before responding.

"To respond to this guy here. I believe he said, 'the (Trump) administration supports a genocide in Gaza.' And here's my response to that, when we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. You know, who's the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump! So if you want to complain about what happened in Gaza, so if you want, sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don't you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We're the administration that solved that problem," Vance replied.

The exchange intensified when the protester again shouted, "You're killing children!"

"Excuse me, sir, right now, right now, you see more humanitarian aid coming in the Gaza that it has any time in the past five years because we have taken that situation seriously," Vance replied.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023. A ceasefire was reached in October 2025, but violations have been frequent.

Several American lawmakers have demanded the US government to stop supplying weapons to Israel and being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.





