US immigration authorities deported more than 442,000 in 2025 fiscal year: Report

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported 442,637 individuals between October 2024 and September 2025, Axios reported Tuesday, citing new data from the agency.

The report said that this total is about 171,000 higher than the previous fiscal year, but still falls well below US President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to remove one million people annually.

The number marks the first official deportation statistic released under the Trump administration and was included in a congressional budget justification report.

The Office of Homeland Security Statistics has not updated its data since November of 2024.

Homeland Security's much-hyped "self-deportation" figure is reportedly absent in the data. The agency has claimed in press releases that more than 2 million have "self-deported" but hasn't shared regular data.

According to an ICE report, the agency is aiming to deport 1 million people next year. However, it has requested less funding for fiscal year 2027 than it did for 2026.

ICE is proposing a $751 million reduction in spending on immigration detention and transportation for removals. It has also cut its request for officer overtime by $155 million.

Of those deported, nearly 167,000 individuals had criminal records, including both convictions and pending charges—about 38% of the total—as the administration emphasizes targeting what it describes as the "worst of the worst."





