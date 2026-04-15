Russian and North Korean labor unions ink cooperation agreement

The largest umbrella of labor unions of Russia and North Korea signed an agreement to boost cooperation, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Ri Won-jong, head of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, and Sergei Chernogayev, head of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia, signed a memorandum of understanding on friendship and cooperation during talks in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to expand and strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' trade unions in line with the North Korea-Russia friendship.

A delegation of the Russian trade union, which has a reported membership of 19 million workers, is currently visiting North Korea.





