Nine killed, 13 wounded after school shooting in southeastern Türkiye - minister

Nine people, including eight children, were killed in a shooting at a secondary school in southeastern Türkiye on Wednesday, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said, adding 13 others were wounded, with six in critical condition.
Speaking to reporters in a televised press conference in Kahramanmaraş province, where the incident took place, Çiftçi said the attack was a "personal" incident.
"We regret to report nine deaths (...) and 13 wounded. Six of them are currently in intensive care, three of whom are in critical condition," Mustafa Çiftçi said in a statement from the city of Kahramanmaraş in the centre of the country, where a 13-year-old student opened fire earlier in the day.
It marked the second school shooting in Türkiye in two days. On Tuesday, an ex-student opened fire with a shotgun at his former high school in the Siverek district of Şanlıurfa province, wounding 16 people before killing himself in a showdown with police.