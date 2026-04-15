Canada 'very seriously' considering social media ban for minors

Canada is "very seriously" considering restricting social media access for children under the age of 16, according to a media report Wednesday.

The Canadian Press reported that Culture Minister Marc Miller spoke at the Liberal Party's gathering in Montreal last weekend, where delegates voted in favor of setting 16 as the minimum age to hold a social media account.

Though the measure carries no legal weight, it reflects mounting momentum within the party to take action.

Noting that a ban could serve as a meaningful step, Miller cautioned that it would not address broader challenges posed by online harms on its own.

The federal government is already working toward introducing an online harms bill and has assembled an expert advisory group to help shape what that legislation will look like.

Miller said the group will also be asked to weigh in on whether the rules should extend to AI chatbots, though no firm decision has been made on that front.

A growing number of European countries are also moving to limit minors' access to social media amid rising concern about the effect of online platforms on young people's mental health and well-being.

Australia introduced what is widely seen as the world's first nationwide ban on social media for under-16s last year, which included platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

With Canada leaning toward its European allies, the move appears to also be aiming to craft its own approach.