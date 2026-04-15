Turkish High Advisory Council calls for sustaining ceasefire following ‘unlawful attack on Iran’

The Turkish Presidential High Advisory Council on Wednesday emphasized the need to maintain the ceasefire following what it described as an "unlawful attack on Iran," noting that contacts with all parties are ongoing to preserve calm and stability.

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a written statement that the meeting, held at the Presidential Complex under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed regional conflicts, recent global developments, and the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process.

The statement added that the council reviewed steps taken, and future measures aimed at advancing Türkiye across key sectors, including the defense industry, communication and information technologies, transportation, energy, urban planning, and tourism, despite ongoing regional challenges.

Strengthening internal unity was also discussed in detail, with an emphasis on national cohesion as a key factor in countering threats against the country.

"'Terror-Free Türkiye' process, such as the necessity of taking strong and determined steps that reinforce our unity and solidarity was emphasized," Duran said.

He added that comprehensive judicial, administrative, sociological, and cultural measures, along with detailed roadmaps to combat all forms of violence, particularly recent incidents in schools, were also evaluated.

A deadly shooting at a middle school in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province on Wednesday left nine people dead, and 13 others injured, six of them critically, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said.

Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer said the attack was carried out by an eighth-grade student at Ayser Çalık Secondary School for reasons not yet known.