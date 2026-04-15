President Erdoğan speaks by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Carney

According to a statement shared on the NSosyal account of the Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mark Carney discussed Türkiye–Canada bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues during their call on Wednesday.

During the conversation, President Erdoğan emphasized that they attach great importance to deepening ties between the two countries, noting significant potential for cooperation in many areas, particularly in energy, the defense industry, and air transportation.

Highlighting that Türkiye continues its efforts uninterrupted to ensure peace and stability in the region, Erdoğan stated that their views align with those of allied Canada on many issues.

President Erdoğan also invited Prime Minister Carney to the NATO Summit in Ankara and the COP31 Summit to be hosted by Türkiye, and expressed his desire to welcome him to Türkiye for an official visit before the end of 2026.





























