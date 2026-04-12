Pope Leo urges end to Iran war, calls for dialogue over force

Pope Leo XIV issued a strong appeal for peace, condemning the US-Israel war on Iran and urging global leaders to prioritize dialogue over military action.

Speaking during a prayer vigil at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, the pope said: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"

"True strength is shown in serving life," he added.

The pope did not name any leaders directly but criticized actions "some adults boast of with pride," referencing the human cost of conflict.

"I receive countless letters from children in conflict zones … Let us listen to the voices of children!" he said.

His remarks followed earlier comments describing as "truly unacceptable" statements warning that "a whole civilization will die" if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

Pope Leo also called on leaders to engage in negotiations to end the conflict.

"We cry out to them: stop! It is the time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation," he said, urging leaders to avoid decisions "where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided."

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 3,000 people over the past few weeks, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, until a ceasefire was mediated by Pakistan earlier this week.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, and restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran also held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to permanently end the war, but an agreement was not reached.



