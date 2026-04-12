TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSSES ISLAMABAD TALKS WITH US, PAKISTANI OFFICIALS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed the Iran-US talks held in Islamabad with the US and Pakistani officials who participated in the process.

The phone calls addressed the positions put forward by the parties in the talks and the next steps in the process, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad early Sunday without reaching an agreement.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes in Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week.