Egypt calls for dialogue to resolve US-Iran conflict

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called Sunday for dialogue to resolve the current conflict between the United States and Iran during a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Abdelatty and Witkoff discussed during the contact the developments of the US-Iran negotiations hosted by Pakistan.

The foreign minister was briefed by the US envoy on Washington's position during the negotiations, "within the framework of close coordination and continuous consultation between Egypt and the United States," the ministry said.

Witkoff praised "the existing cooperation and Egypt's efforts in supporting security and stability in the Middle East," the statement said.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of adhering to diplomacy and dialogue and pursuing peaceful solutions "to reach an agreement on all outstanding issues to preserve regional security and stability."

More than 3,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching an agreement.