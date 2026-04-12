Jordan, Syria sign 10 agreements on strategic partnership, regional connectivity

Jordan and Syria signed approximately 10 agreements and memoranda of understanding on Sunday to activate the strategic partnership and regional connectivity between the two countries.

During a joint press conference in Amman with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said: "We signed approximately 10 agreements and memoranda of understanding, discussed cooperation in more than 21 sectors, and addressed many bilateral issues from a comprehensive perspective."

"There is now significant work to build upon what has been achieved today," he added following the conclusion of the second session of the Higher Coordination Council between the two countries.

The meeting, as described by Safadi, is "the largest in the history between the two countries, and a practical step to translate the political will to increase cooperation and brotherhood, and to establish effective and institutional work that serves our interests and contributes to setting a model for relations between the two countries."

He affirmed Jordan's "absolute support for Syria in the process of rebuilding a free, safe, and stable homeland, and for Syria's sovereignty all over its territory."

Safadi noted: "The goal of our meeting today is to build an integrated relationship across various sectors and to agree on viable projects that serve our common interests."

For his part, al-Shaibani described the current rapprochement with Jordan as "a return of relations to their proper and natural course."

Al-Shaibani pointed out that "this session has resulted in unprecedented steps to build a robust institution capable of confronting economic challenges and disruptions to supply chains."

Speaking of recent achievements, he continued: "We have laid the foundation for a new phase by signing the tripartite memorandum of understanding with Türkiye to activate land corridors, and we are working to revive the Hejaz Railway, restart the Arab Gas Pipeline, and establish electrical interconnection."

He added that the recent crisis has proven the importance of Syria's return, "after its liberation from the former regime," to its active role in regional connectivity.

He emphasized that Syria's doors are "wide open to all who wish to invest and participate in this historic moment."

Al-Shaibani stated that integration with Jordan is a vital necessity, given that "Jordan is Syria's lifeline to the Gulf, and Syria is its gateway to Türkiye and Europe."

Earlier on Sunday, the second Jordanian-Syrian session of the Higher Coordination Council began at the ministerial level, chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries, and will continue for one day.

Jordan's King Abdullah II called on Sunday for developing economic relations and strengthening security cooperation with neighboring Syria.

His call came during a meeting with the visiting Syrian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani at Al-Husseiniya Palace in the capital Amman, the Royal Court said in a statement.

King Abdullah stressed "the necessity of continuing to work on developing economic and trade relations and strengthening security cooperation between the two countries in a way that achieves common interests."

He described the convening of the second session of the Joint High Coordination Council as "an important step to move relations forward."

Jordan's king called for the meetings to contribute to the implementation of joint action agreements.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in several sectors were discussed, including water, transportation, and energy.

King Abdullah pointed to "the importance of integration among Arab countries and working on joint projects, which enhances regional cooperation."

He reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria's efforts to preserve its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.























