Lebanon says 35 killed in Israeli attacks over past 24 hours, death toll rises to 2,055

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Deik Qanoun al-Nahr on April 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Sunday that 35 people were killed and 152 wounded in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry said the new fatalities brought the death toll since March 2 to 2,055, with 6,588 others injured.

The victims include 252 women and 165 children, while 1,120 and 644 others were injured, respectively, it added.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with deadly airstrikes since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 amid escalating regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks across Lebanon unless Hezbollah is disarmed and a peace agreement "that endures for generations" is reached.

Lebanon's presidency said Friday that Beirut and Tel Aviv agreed to hold their first meeting in Washington on April 14, a move condemned by Hezbollah.





















