Hungarian premier calls for higher turnout after casting vote

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for higher turnout as he cast his vote in a high-stakes election on Sunday.

"The more we are, the better it will be," Orban told journalists after voting at a polling station in Budapest.

Answering a journalist's question, he said: "I am here to win."

He said the government had made progress towards its key objectives but needed to accelerate its efforts, and that the ruling parties were satisfied with the level of support they had received.

The prime minister also said he values election campaigns as an opportunity to meet and speak with voters, and to engage directly with people during the campaign period.

"This election is a celebration of democracy, and its integrity is guaranteed here in Hungary," he said.

Orban described Hungary's electoral system as "the most reliable in Europe" and said he would thank his supporters if re-elected, while adding that he would accept the result and congratulate his opponent Peter Magyar if he received more votes, stressing that "the will of the people must be respected."

He said Europe is facing multiple crises, including energy, financial and economic challenges, and that "strong national unity" is needed to address them.

Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. and are due to close at 7 pm, with preliminary results expected later in the evening.

More than 8 million eligible voters are casting ballots to elect members of the 199-seat National Assembly.

Under the electoral system, 106 lawmakers are elected in single-member constituencies, while 93 seats are allocated through national party lists, with a 5% threshold required to enter parliament.

The vote is seen as one of the most competitive contests of Orban's tenure, with his ruling Fidesz party facing a more consolidated opposition.

The Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, gained support in recent polls.





