Trump says oil will start flowing 'with or without the help of Iran'

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that oil would start flowing "with or without the help of Iran."

In remarks on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized The Wall Street Journal, disputing its characterization of his recent remarks on Iran and defending his administration's foreign policy.

"The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate 'Editorial Boards' in the World, stated that I 'declared premature victory in Iran.' Actually, it is a Victory, and there's nothing 'premature' about it!

"Because of me, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon and, very quickly, you'll see oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way," he said.

Trump further accused the publication of persistent bias, saying it is "always quick to criticize" but unwilling to acknowledge mistakes.