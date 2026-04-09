US DEMOCRATS FAIL IN BID TO CURB TRUMPS IRAN WAR POWERS

US President Donald Trump's Republicans on Thursday blocked an attempt by the opposition Democrats to curb his authority to wage war in Iran, amid mounting frustration in Congress over his handling of the Middle East conflict.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sought to pass a war powers resolution by "unanimous consent" -- a procedure that bypasses the need to hold a recorded vote, provided no one objects -- but was stopped, as expected, by the Republican majority's presiding officer.

The maneuver, staged during a short procedural session while lawmakers remain out of Washington, was largely symbolic but underscored growing Democratic anger over a conflict that has not been formally authorized by Congress.

Jeffries had urged colleagues to attend the session and press for immediate action, arguing a recently announced two-week ceasefire was "woefully insufficient" and calling for a permanent end to US involvement in the war.

Republicans, however, showed little appetite to challenge Trump's authority.

Some have backed the administration's handling of the conflict, while others -- though uneasy about the lack of congressional oversight -- have stopped short of supporting measures that could constrain military operations.

The failed push sets the stage for a more consequential showdown next week, when lawmakers return from a two-week recess and Democrats plan to force a recorded vote on the resolution.

Jeffries has said he believes only a small number of Republicans would need to break ranks for the measure to pass.

In the Senate, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has signaled a parallel effort, with a vote expected in the coming days.

Similar measures have struggled to gain traction in the past, and Republican opposition remains strong despite signs of unease within the party.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, Congress is required to act within 60 days of the start of an unauthorized military conflict -- a deadline that could intensify pressure on lawmakers if the Iran war continues.

"The American people are with us," Jeffries told left-leaning cable news network MS NOW ahead of the vote.

"They don't want to see billions of dollars being spent dropping bombs in Iran from an administration that's not willing to spend a dime to actually make life more affordable for the American people."









