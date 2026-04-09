FM Fidan calls for global efforts to respond 'Israel’s potential acts of sabotage' amid ceasefire in Mideast

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday called on the international community to be ready to respond "appropriately to Israel's potential acts of sabotage" amid the recently declared US-Iran ceasefire.
Fidan warned that Tel Aviv is "now extending" its genocide in Gaza to Lebanon during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
Noting that the two-week temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran may not be sufficient, Fidan said it could be extended if both sides agree.
US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying that Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.
The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face widespread destruction.