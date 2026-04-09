Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire, expects Ukraine to do the same

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ⁠ceasefire ⁠over a two-day period for Orthodox Easter and ⁠expected the Ukrainian side to do the same, the Kremlin said.



"In connection with the approaching ⁠holiday ⁠of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared from 1600 on 11th April to the end ⁠of the day of 12th April," the Kremlin announcement said. "We proceed on ⁠the ‌basis ‌that the ⁠Ukrainian ‌side will follow the example ⁠of the ⁠Russian Federation."



It added that Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were instructed to halt combat operations on all fronts during this period.



"Forces are to be prepared to suppress possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions on its part. We proceed from the understanding that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation," it said.







