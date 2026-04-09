News World WHO: Iran war has displaced more than 4 million across Middle East

WHO: Iran war has displaced more than 4 million across Middle East

Data released by the World Health Organization on Thursday indicates that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in roughly 4,100 fatalities and the displacement of 4.25 million individuals.

DPA WORLD Published April 09,2026 Subscribe

Some 4,100 people have been killed in the war in the Middle East and around 4.25 million have fled their homes, according figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.



The WHO's latest situation report says almost 45,700 people in the region have been injured since the US-Israeli war on Iran began at the end of February.



The UN health organization said the war has displaced 3.2 million people in Iran and more than 1 million in Lebanon.



Iran and Lebanon have also suffered the highest number of fatalities, with around 2,400 and 1,700 dead in the two countries respectively. The WHO put the death toll in Iraq at 109 and in Israel at 24.



Iran has recorded more than 32,000 people wounded to date, according to the WHO figures.



In Israel, which has been hit by Iranian retaliatory strikes, more than 7,000 people have been injured.



In Lebanon, which Israel has bombed as part of its fight against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, almost 6,000 people have been injured.



The WHO report did not cite specific sources for these figures, but its statistics are usually based on data from national authorities.









