NATO countries doing all Trump has asked amid Iran crisis: Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday that member countries are doing everything U.S. President Donald Trump had requested to strengthen the military alliance, even if some were initially "a bit slow" to provide support to the United States amid its war with Iran.
"When it came time to provide the logistical and other support the United States needed in Iran, some allies were a bit slow, to say the least. In fairness, they were also a bit surprised. To maintain the element of surprise for the initial strikes, President Trump opted not to inform allies ahead of time," Rutte said during a speech in Washington.
"But what I see, when I look across Europe today, is allies providing a massive amount of support," he added. "Nearly without exception, allies are doing everything the United States is asking. They have heard and are responding to President Trump's requests."
Rutte's comments came after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He has briefed some capitals that Trump wants concrete commitments within the next few days for help securing the Strait of Hormuz, diplomats have told Reuters.