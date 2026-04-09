NATO countries doing all Trump has asked amid Iran crisis: Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday that member countries are doing everything U.S. President Donald Trump had ⁠requested to strengthen ⁠the military alliance, even if some were initially "a bit slow" to provide support to the United States ⁠amid its war with Iran.

"When it came time to provide the logistical and other support the United States needed in Iran, some allies were a bit slow, to say the least. In fairness, they were also a bit surprised. To ⁠maintain ⁠the element of surprise for the initial strikes, President Trump opted not to inform allies ahead of time," Rutte said during a speech in Washington.

"But what I see, when I look across Europe ⁠today, is allies providing a massive amount of support," he added. "Nearly without exception, allies are doing everything the United States is asking. They have heard and are responding to President Trump's requests."

Rutte's comments ⁠came ‌after ‌meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on ⁠Wednesday. He has ‌briefed some capitals that Trump wants concrete commitments within the ⁠next few days for ⁠help securing the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠diplomats have told Reuters.







