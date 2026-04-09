Erdoğan urges utmost efforts for lasting peace in call with Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Iran's ⁠President Masoud ⁠Pezeshkian by phone on Thursday that the ⁠upcoming U.S.-Iran talks must be utilised to the utmost degree to achieve lasting peace, according to the presidential sources.

It ⁠quoted Erdoğan as saying it was of critical importance not to give opportunities ⁠to those seeking to undermine the process, and that Türkiye was ready ⁠to ‌help ‌in all ⁠ways ‌in the new process.



Erdoğan underlined the importance of "not giving opportunity to those who want to sabotage" the peace process, expressing Ankara's readiness to provide "all possible support in the new phase."



Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war, which has left thousands dead and wounded since Feb. 28.



The first round of formal negotiations is likely to take place in Islamabad on Saturday.







