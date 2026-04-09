Vietnamese President To Lam to pay 4-day state visit to China next week

Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a four-day state visit to China next week, state-run media reported Thursday.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from April 14 to 17, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The state visit to China comes shortly after Vietnam's lawmakers unanimously elected Communist Party General Secretary To Lam as the country's state president on Tuesday for the next five years. This will be his first visit abroad since taking office.

During his visit, he is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders.

The visit underscores the growing strategic and economic ties between Vietnam and China, two neighboring socialist states with deep political and trade connections.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at over $260 billion in 2024.





