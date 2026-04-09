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News World Donald Trump 'optimistic' about Iran deal: NBC News

Donald Trump 'optimistic' about Iran deal: NBC News

Speaking to NBC News on Thursday, US President Donald Trump expressed strong optimism for an Iran peace deal and noted that Israel is "scaling back" its strikes in Lebanon.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 09,2026
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DONALD TRUMP OPTIMISTIC ABOUT IRAN DEAL: NBC NEWS

US President Donald Trump told NBC News on Thursday he was "very optimistic" about a peace deal with Iran after their ceasefire, and that Israel was "scaling back" strikes in Lebanon.

Trump told the US broadcaster in a telephone interview that Iran's leaders were "much more reasonable" in private but added that "if they don't make a deal, it's going to be very painful."

Vice President JD Vance is due to hold talks with Iran in Pakistan on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had meanwhile agreed in a call with Trump on Wednesday to "low-key it" with Lebanon after devastating strikes on Wednesday, the US president said.

The Israeli military escalated attacks across Lebanon despite the two-week Washington-Tehran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

Israel carried out one of its largest strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday since launching a military offensive against Hezbollah early last month. The attacks have killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense.

The escalation has raised concerns about a potential renewed Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, possibly extending to the Litani River.