Armenian premier says he agreed with Putin on high-level June meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a high-level meeting in the second half of June.

In remarks published by Armenian state news agency Armenpress, Pashinyan spoke about his recent visit to Moscow earlier this month, calling the trip "very successful."

"Regarding the face-to-face meeting, we have already agreed on our upcoming meetings and events. We have agreed on a high-level meeting for the second half of June," Pashinyan was quoted as saying.

Arguing that ties between Armenia and Russia are currently in a phase of "constructive transformation," Pashinyan said he viewed this process positively and that Yerevan would continue to uphold its principles consistently.

"We will not deviate from the logic of friendly dialogue and will continue along this path," Pashinyan added.

He also said Armenia will continue to align its policies toward the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU) as long as opportunities exist, adding: "When the moment of incompatibility comes, we will make decisions together with the people."





