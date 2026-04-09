Japan, Oman agree to strengthen coordination amid Middle East tensions

Japan and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination following a phone call between their foreign ministers, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi and Oman's Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Middle East and confirmed continued cooperation between their countries, the ministry said in a brief statement on US social media platform X.

Motegi said he held the call following a previous discussion last month, underscoring ongoing diplomatic engagement.

He added that both sides would maintain close communication to help ease regional tensions, with particular emphasis on ensuring the safety of navigation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

A day earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also discussed the developments after a ceasefire with the US in a phone call.

Japan, which imports nearly all of its crude oil, sources more than 90% of its imports from the Middle East, leaving it highly exposed to disruptions in Gulf energy shipments.

