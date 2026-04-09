Zelenskyy congratulates US on Iran ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the US over a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying arms support for Kyiv "must continue."

In an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai published late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the ceasefire reached between Washington and Tehran will "make it easier to address this energy crisis."

"In any case, support for Ukraine, with arms supplies, must continue. The US was more focused on the Middle East, which is why the three-way negotiations with Russia were postponed. But we will start again," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy reiterated his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rejecting Moscow and Kyiv as a potential venue for such talks, he said they can find a suitable location in the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

The president said he wants security guarantees for his country, with a European and US presence.

Regarding elections in Ukraine, he said holding elections now is against the country's law, and that such a vote would need to provide security for civilians and soldiers who would have to vote.

He also expressed hope that the US will reinstate sanctions on Russian oil, and that they cannot simply discuss "handing over Donbas" to Russia, which he argued would be giving control of Ukraine's "best-defended places" without any casualties.

"It could take a year, a year and a half, to build new fortifications. They could attack Kharkiv and other cities that contribute a lot to our GDP. And there will be a rift in society," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also spoke about his relationship with US President Donald Trump, questioning who has a better relationship with Trump than he does.

"I think we have a good relationship because I'm one of the few people who tells him what he thinks. There aren't many people who can tell the president of the United States that he's not always right," he added.



