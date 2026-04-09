Trump issues 'ultimatum' to European allies on securing Strait of Hormuz: Report

US President Donald Trump has given European allies a matter of days to commit warships or other military assets to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, Der Spiegel reported on Thursday.

The demand came during a closed-door meeting at the White House between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Rutte subsequently told European capitals that Washington is seeking "concrete commitments" in the coming days, the magazine reported, citing European diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The diplomats characterized the request as an "ultimatum," saying the Trump administration made clear that vague "political pledges" from allies are no longer sufficient. It remained unclear whether the US is pushing for a formal NATO mission, or simply coordinated national deployments.

Major European allies, including Germany, have so far been reluctant to send naval forces to ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US and Israel did not consult them before launching the war against Iran.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier criticized the US and Israel for lacking a clear strategy to end the conflict. He said Germany could help secure navigation in the strait only after a ceasefire, and only with an international mandate and approval from the German parliament.

In a Truth Social post after his meeting with NATO's Rutte on Wednesday, Trump continued his criticism of European allies and their role during the conflict. "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," he wrote.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump believes NATO was "tested, and they failed" during the Iran war. "It's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the course of the last six weeks when it's the American people who have been funding their defense," she said.





