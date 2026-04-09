NATO WASNT THERE WHEN US NEEDED IT: TRUMP

NATO 'wasn't there' when US needed it: Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO failed to support the US during its war with Iran.

"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump said on Truth Social.

The president also referenced his past push to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, writing, "Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice."

Trump's remarks came after his closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump believes NATO was "tested, and they failed" during the Iran war.

"It's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the course of the last six weeks when it's the American people who have been funding their defense," she said.





