Al Jazeera condemns killing of its correspondent in Israeli strike in Gaza

Qatar-based Al Jazeera television condemned the killing of its correspondent Mohammed Wishah in an Israeli attack in Gaza, describing the incident as a "deliberate and targeted crime."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Al Jazeera Media Network said it "strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, Mohammed Wishah."

"This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth," it said.

"As Al Jazeera mourns its correspondent Mohammed Wishah, who joined the Network in 2018, it affirms that his killing was not a random act but a deliberate and targeted crime intended to intimidate journalists and prevent them from carrying out their professional duties," the statement continued.

Al Jazeera's Ibrahim al-Khalili, reporting from Gaza City, said Wishah's killing on a main road highlights the worsening situation on the ground, amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said the killing of Wishah reflects a "systematic targeting and assassination" of Palestinian journalists by Israel.

The Gaza Government Media Office says the Israeli military has committed about 2,000 violations since the "ceasefire" took effect.





