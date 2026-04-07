UN Security Council to vote on Strait of Hormuz protection

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.



The draft text, proposed by Bahrain, calls on affected states to coordinate their defensive measures to contribute to maritime safety, according to diplomats.



In return, Iran is expected to cease its attacks on merchant and commercial ships.



The wording of the resolution has been the subject of behind-the-scenes negotiations for days.



The Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial to the global oil and gas trade, has been largely closed since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on February 28.