Saudi Arabia says debris fell near energy sites after interception of 7 ballistic missiles

Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday that debris fell near energy sites in the country's Eastern Province after air defenses intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said a damage assessment was underway after parts of the intercepted missiles fell near the facilities.

The ministry earlier announced the interception and destruction of four ballistic missiles in the Eastern Province.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





