Syria military source says drones from Iraq targeted area near US base

A Syrian military source told AFP on Tuesday that an overnight drone attack originating from Iraq targeted an area in the country's northeast home to a base hosting US forces.

"The area housing the Qasrak base was targeted with four drones," the source said, requesting anonymity and referring to a location in Hasakeh province.

The United States for years has led a military coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, though US forces have withdrawn from some bases in the country in recent months.

The source said the coalition intercepted three of the drones, while the fourth "fell in an open area in the vicinity of the base", adding that they were launched from Iraq.

Iraq has been pulled into the war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and which has since engulfed much of the Middle East.

Pro-Tehran Iraqi groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

On March 30, Syria's military said a large-scale drone attack targeted its bases near the border with Iraq, the biggest such incident since the start of the Middle East war.

A day earlier, assistant defence minister for eastern Syria, Sipan Hamo, said four drones from Iraq attacked the Qasrak base but were intercepted. It was not immediately clear who had launched that attack.

Also late last month, Syria's army said it repelled another drone attack from Iraq targeting southeast Syria's Al-Tanf base which used to house US forces.

Since the war erupted, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said he is working to keep his country out of any conflict.