SEOUL SAYS NORTH KOREAS RESPONSE TO DRONE APOLOGY SHOWS PROGRESS

South Korea on Tuesday said North Korea's response to remarks on drone flights showed "meaningful progress" in easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

On Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret over drone flights into North Korea, which he said were carried out by civilians acting against government policy.

In response, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described Lee's remarks as "a manifestation of a frank and broad-minded man's attitude," adding that Pyongyang viewed them as "very fortunate and wise behavior."

In the statement, Kim Yo Jong also called Lee the "president of the Republic of Korea"-the first time North Korea is believed to have used the title since Lee took office last year, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"We've assessed this as meaningful progress toward the establishment of peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula," a South Korean Unification Ministry official said, according to Yonhap. "There is no reason for the two Koreas to be hostile to each other, and hostility and confrontation do not help either side."

On Tuesday, Lee's chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik told reporters that the president had expressed his "strong will to restore trust between the two Koreas and voiced the need to ease military tensions."

However, he rejected speculation that Lee aims to send a special envoy to North Korea.

"It is more important than ever to stably manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula during this crisis," Kang added. "Lee has long believed the two Koreas need to open a door that has been closed for a long time."





