ONE DAESH-LINKED GUNMAN KILLED, TWO OTHERS WOUNDED IN SHOOTOUT OUTSIDE ISRAELS ISTANBUL CONSULATE

One Daesh-linked suspect has been killed and two others detained after being wounded in a shootout outside a building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district, authorities said. Two police officers were also lightly injured in the incident.





The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said an investigation had been launched, assigning a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors to the case. In a statement, officials said prosecutors had gone to the scene immediately and that judicial and law enforcement units were working in coordination to establish all aspects of the incident.







Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said the attack targeted police officers who were on duty near Yapı Kredi Plaza.

"As a result of the attack, two of our police officers were lightly injured. One of the attackers was killed, and two were captured wounded," he said.







Gül added that the attack was carried out by three individuals who arrived by vehicle and were armed with long-barrelled weapons. He described the incident as a "provocative act" and said investigations into the suspects' identities and possible connections were ongoing.







The governor also noted that the consulate, located behind the area of the incident, had not been operational for approximately two and a half years and had no active diplomatic staff at the time.

Justice minister Akin Gurlek said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Gurlek said on X that the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office "immediately initiated an investigation," assigning a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors to the case.

He said prosecutors swiftly arrived at the scene and began on-site examinations, adding that the probe is being carried out "meticulously and in a multi-faceted manner" in coordination with law enforcement units.

Initial findings indicate that the attack targeted Turkish police officers deployed in the area.

Efforts are ongoing to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident, Gurlek added.





